Betfred extend their sponsorship to Championship and League 1

Betfred have become title sponsors of rugby league’s Championship and League 1.

The two-year deal means the bookmakers now sponsor all three professional tiers of the sport. Betfred have two years remaining on their Super League title sponsorship agreement and acting Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “We are delighted Betfred have extended their involvement in the sport to the Championship and League 1.

“Betfred’s first year involved in the Super League was an unquestionable success and I am certain they will bring the passion and enthusiasm to their extended sponsorship.

“The Championship and League 1 provide great entertainment and are an integral part of the game and the fact Betfred have extended their sponsorship to these tiers of the sport demonstrates the value they see in being involved in rugby league.

“The Betfred Championship is now one of the most geographically diverse competitions in the world, including teams from Toronto, Toulouse and London and with this new deal I am certain both competitions will go from strength to strength.”

Betfred boss Fred Done, said: “Our first year as title sponsors of Super League was both a very successful and satisfying one for me and I had no hesitation in agreeing to extend our sponsorship to the Championship and League 1.”