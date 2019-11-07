Bradford Bulls capture Salford Red Devils winger Greg Johnson

BRADFORD BULLS have made a first new signing under their new ownership group - Salford Red Devils winger Greg Johnson.

Huddersfield-born Johnson, 29, made his Super League debut for Wakefield Trinity where he previously worked with current Bradford boss John Kear.

The Jamaica international also played at Batley Bulldogs and has scored 50 tries for Grand Finalists Salford over the last six seasons.



“I am happy to have signed," said Johnson, after agreeing a one-year deal to drop back down into the Championship.

"I have worked with John before and know him well; I am looking forward to getting started and rip into the new season.



“I had six good years at Salford but the time was right to leave. I have got to get back on the field week in, week out and reinvent myself.



“I like dancing on the pitch! I am a runner so hopefully that will result in a lot of tries this year."



Although first-team opportunities were limited for Johnson as Salford surged to Old Trafford, Kear believes he can still prove himself as one of the best widemen around.

"Greg is a high quality player – he has had a very good Super League career and we are certain he will re-establish himself as one of the country’s top wingers,” said the coach.



“I coached him at Wakefield and Batley and know him well and this is a great opportunity for him to seize and for us to seize in having a top quality winger in our ranks.



“He is really good at bringing the ball out, he works hard, he’s quick and his footwork is sensational – he is a good defender, he ticks all the boxes you need to tick as a winger and I am delighted he is on board.”