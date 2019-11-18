Bradford Bulls capture Wakefield Trinity prop

WAKEFIELD TRINITY prop Anthony England has joined Bradford Bulls on a one-year deal.

England, 33, has spent the last four years at Belle Vue but now returns to the Championship where he has previously played with hometown Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers.

The Warrington Wolves front-row brings plenty of size and experience to John Kear’s side.

“It is really good to have joined the club,” said England, who made 18 appearances for Wakefield last term.

“I got the call off John and when someone like John Kear rings you up the decision is already made.

“Running out in front of the Bradford supporters will be a real moment of pride; I watched the club when I was younger at Odsal and the fans are a very passionate group.

“I am looking forward to get going, I am not here to mess about; I am here to do a job.”

Kear, who worked with England during his own time at Trinity, said: “I am absolutely delighted; Anthony is a tough, rugged, hard-working prop forward who will dovetail into what we are trying to do here.

“He does not take a backward step in any form and that is the kind of player we want – Anthony and Greg (Johnson) have loads of Super League experience and both will add something to our squad.

“It is a great time to be at the club; the players and supporters are seeing who we are bringing in and how they can help us achieve what we want to achieve.

“I think good times are around the corner.”