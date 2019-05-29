Bradford Bulls coach John Kear “over the moon” to sign Jordan Lilley on permanent contract

Half-back Jordan Lilley has signed a permanent two-year deal, keeping him at Bradford Bulls until at least the end of the 2021 season.

The 22-year-old is currently midway through an 18-month loan spell from Super League club Leeds Rhinos. Lilley has played a key role in Bradford’s Challenge Cup run this year, slotting the winning drop goal against Featherstone Rovers before a man-of-the-match display in the round-six defeat of his parent club.

John Kear.

Head coach John Kear has hailed the half-back’s contributions in a Bradford shirt – having fought off Super League interest to secure his signature.

“We are over the moon to have him on board for the next two years – he is clearly happy here and he is constantly improving week by week,” Kear told the club’s website.

“He has contributed massively since he came to the club last year. He has come up with some big plays in the last few weeks and his attitude is fantastic, he is always eager to learn.

“He has a great connection with the fans and, importantly for us, his best years are ahead of him and we look forward to seeing that progression.”

Jordan Lilley is held by Matt Parcell and Kallum Watkins.

Lilley – the joint coach at Stanningley ARLFC – added: “I am made up to have signed with the club for the next two years.

“I want to be in the team that takes the Bradford Bulls all the way back to Super League.

“We are working towards that and I am looking forward to the challenge.”