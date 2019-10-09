Bradford Bulls' potential buyers "working hard" to get deal across the line

CHRIS BRERETON says he and his consortium are “working hard” to try and cement a deal for Bradford Bulls.

READ MORE: Wakefield Trinity star gunning for World Cup glory

The former Wakefield Trinity co-owner and his associates are in the process of buying the Championship club from Andrew Chalmers.

Chalmers revealed on Sunday that shareholders had entered a ‘conditional agreement’ to sell the entire shares in the financially-troubled club to a UK investor group.

Brereton - who joined with Michael Carter to help rescue and rebuild Trinity in 2013 - is leading the group and hopes to see talks come to fruition soon.

They still need to be ratified as new owners but could meet the Rugby Football League as early as tomorrow.

However, Brereton - speaking publicly about his involvement for the first time - told The Yorkshire Post: “Nothing’s changed as yet.

“We’re still trying to wade through it all.

“But we’re still working hard towards getting out of the woods and getting this sorted.”

All parties hope to conclude business swiftly as Bradford remain in special measures and, therefore, cannot sign any new players.

But after it emerged pension payments had not been paid to some players and staff - something Chalmers apologised for at the weekend - it has left them concerned about losing more current squad members for nothing.

The consortium was surprised when it was announced last night former Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and New Zealand centre Jake Webster had joined League 1 Keighley Cougars on a two-deal.

The squad has been reassured that the pension issue will be resolved but the prospective new owners feel it is inevitable - given the current situation - that one or more two players could also leave.

With that in mind, they will hope to get the deal across the line as soon as possible.