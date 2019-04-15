Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos paired in Challenge Cup draw

Have your say

BRADFORD Bulls have been rewarded for their Coral Challenge Cup heroics with a dream sixth-round home tie against Leeds Rhinos.

John Kear’s Championship side, who staged a thrilling comeback to beat Featherstone Rovers in Golden Point extra-time on Sunday, will relish the chance to renew their old rivalry with derby foes Leeds.

It will be the first time they have met in a competitive fixture since Bradford were last in Super League in 2014 and the first Challenge Cup meeting since Bulls beat Leeds in the 2003 final at Cardiff.

League 1 Doncaster head to holders Catalans Dragons, Hull FC host Castleford Tigers, Hull KR visit Salford Reds, Halifax – who beat Super League London Broncos in the last round – visit Championship rivals Dewsbury Rams and Wakefield Trinity entertain Widnes Vikings.

Huddersfield Giants, who have fended off competition from rival Super League clubs to keep hold of exciting full-back Darnell McIntosh, host Super League leaders St Helens.

McIntosh, 21, was due out of contract this season but has committed to his hometown club until the end of 2021.

Elsewhere, former Australia star Greg Inglis has called an immediate end to his glittering career – almost two years before his planned retirement date.

The South Sydney and Queensland State of Origin centre, 32, said: “There’s no retirement through mental illness or injuries or that.

“I just think it’s time and the right decision for myself.”

Coral Challenge Cup sixth round draw: Salford Red Devils v Hull KR, Dewsbury Rams v Halifax, Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC v Castleford Tigers, Catalans v Doncaster, Huddersfield Giants v St Helens, Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings.