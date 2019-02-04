Coach John Kear out to keep Bradford Bulls’ feet firmly on the ground

BRADFORD BULLS head coach John Kear says their 17-16 win over Featherstone Rovers – in front of a crowd of more than 6,000 at Odsal – was a “great advert” for Championship rugby league.

The former World Club champions, desperate to return to Super League, impressively got the points in their first game back in the second-tier following promotion from League 1.

Kear said: “I was really pleased with the all-round effort and it bodes well for the future.

“I thought the game bode well for the standard of rugby in the Championship, too, because the conditions were awful.

“It was very slippy underfoot, it rained throughout but I thought completion rates were high and both teams asked questions.

“Both were fully committed; it is a great advert for Championship rugby but, obviously, I am extra pleased because we have come out with the two points.”

It is great that the supporters expectations will go up but I am bothered about the players’ expectations. We can manage that within our group, so we will make sure that their feet remain on the ground. John Kear

He added: “It is great that the supporters expectations will go up but I am bothered about the players’ expectations.

“We can manage that within our group, so we will make sure that their feet remain on the ground.

“It is only one game, it is the first game of the season.

“There are another 25 games left, there is plenty of rugby to be played but it is a good start.”

Warrington Wolves’ Ben Westwood has been charged with Grade C dangerous contact and handed a two-match penalty notice for a foul against Leeds Rhinos’ Konrad Hurrell during their 26-6 win.

Team-mate Toby King was hit with a Grade B dangerous throw and has been handed a one-match ban so both are set to miss Saturday’s visit from Hull KR.