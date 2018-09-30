Doncaster miss out on Bradford Bulls promotion clash

Have your say

BRADXFORD BULLS will play Workington Town in the League 1 promotion final at Odsal on Sunday for a place in the Championship.

John Kear’s side had no issues in their semi-final yesterday as they comprehensively swept past Oldham 47-0.

Elliot Minchella and Ethan Ryan both scored two tries apiece.

Joe Keyes, Ross Peltier, Jy Hitchcox and Ashley Gibson also crossed in the emphatic win.

Bradford led 19-0 at the break but powered on to deliver the biggest defeat of Oldham’s campaign, Keyes adding six goals and Dane Chisholm weighing in with a drop-goal.

Doncaster’s season is over, though, after they fell 30-18 at home to Workington.

They trailed 16-8 at the break and never recovered.

Hull FC’s Liam Harris plus Brad England and Jason Tali scored their tries with Matty Beharall kicking three goals. But Workington – led by former Bulls legend Leon Pryce – proved too strong in the second period and eased home.

Gordon Mauling, Oliver Wilkes and Tyler Dickinson were among their try-scorers as they set up the promotion battle at Bradford.

Meanwhile, Bulls full-back Brandon Pickersghill has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

They say they have fought off competition from Super League sides to secure his services.

Talented Pickersgill, 21, has been shortlisted for the League 1 Young Player of the Year award and has been a big hit in 2018.

He said: “It’s been great for me so far this year.

“To play the amount of games that I have done has been a real breakout year and will hopefully help me cement a spot in the side.

“I’m hoping to keep going from this year in the upward direction.”