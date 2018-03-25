League 1 round-up: Bradford Bulls and York City Knights enjoy derby wins

Have your say

A hat-trick of tries from Dalton Grant helped Bradford Bulls ease to a 32-12 win over Yorkshire rivals Hunslet at Odsal.

The Bulls led 16-6 at the break, and were good value for the win, with Sam Hallas (2) and Dane Chisholm also crossing. Joe Keyes booted four goals.

Hunslet’s response came via tries for Dee Foggin-Johnston and Joel Gibson, Joe Sanderson adding two goals.

York City Knights beat Keighley Cougars 26-12 in the other Yorkshire derby in League 1.

Tries from Tim Spears, Jake Normington, Joe Batchelor and Will Jubb - Connor Robinson kicking five goals - saw York earn victory.

Cougars’ points came from Josh Tonks and Hamish Barnes tries and two Ben Hardcastle goals.

Doncaster pipped Newcastle Thunder 22-20 on their travels.

Tries from Charlie Martin, Jack Downs, Sam Doherty and Hakim Miloudi - who also kicked three goals - earned Doncaster victory.

Newcastle’s tries came from Evan Simons, Rhys Clarke and Conor Fitzsimmons.