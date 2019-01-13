Wakefield Trinity’s Tom Johnstone picks up where he left off with try hat-trick

england winger Tom Johnstone set his stall out with a hat-trick of tries as Wakefield Trinity pipped Hull 30-24 in a pre-season game at Belle Vue.

Johnstone was Super League’s second-highest try-scorer last year, behind Man of Steel Ben Barba, despite missing the start of the campaign through injury.

He touched down twice in the first half and added a late third to give former Trinity captain Danny Kirmond victory in the testimonial he shared with Hull’s ex-Wakefield forward Danny Washbrook. Both beneficiaries crossed the whitewash and each added a conversion.

Hull led 16-6 midway through the first half and 24-20 for most of the second before Ryan Hampshire and Johnstone completed Wakefield’s fightback.

Trinity’s other try scorer was Bill Tupou while Scott Taylor, Mickey Paea and Ratu Naulago also got on the scoreboard for Hull.

New captain Joel Tomkins impressed for Hull KR who began their pre-season campaign with a 30-16 success against Widnes Vikings. Ben Crooks, Ryan Shaw, Weller Hauraki, Kane Linnett, Junior Vaivai and Tomkins were the try scorers for Rovers who kept their Championship opponents scoreless in the second half.The game was played at Featherstone’s Post Office Road because Craven Park is still closed following a floodlight collapse last year.

Huddersfield Giants crushed Bradford Bulls 56-12 in Michael Lawrence’s testimonial game. Lee Gaskell led the way with a hat-trick and Giants’ other try scorers were Jordan Tuner, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Alex Mellor, Lewis Senior, Innes Senior, Benjamin Tibbs and Darnell McIntosh. Dane Chisholm and David Foggin-Johnston touched down for Bulls whose squad included three of the team who beat Dewsbury in the Yorkshire Cup the previous evening.

Back-rower Cameron Smith switched to stand-off and collected 20 of Leeds Rhinos’ points in a 60-0 romp at Doncaster. Smith crossed for one of Rhinos’ 11 tries and boosted eight goals.