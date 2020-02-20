Brian Noble leaves Toronto Wolfpack as Greg Worthington returns from Featherstone Rovers for one game only

Director of rugby Brian Noble has parted company with Betfred Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack - who have recalled Greg Worthington from his loan spell at Featherstone Rovers.

A statement from the Canadian outfit confirmed: "Toronto Wolfpack and Brian Noble have mutually agreed to a release from the remainder of his contract with the club."

Brian Noble with Toronto coach Brian McDermott. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.co,

Noble had been with Toronto since the club was formed in 2016 and was and responsible for overseeing player development, recruitment and managing the day to day activities for the players and coaching staff.

In the statement, Noble said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Toronto Wolfpack and have so much pride in helping this organization grow and to see us blaze a trail for rugby league in North America.

"It has been an experience that I’ll never forget and feel it’s one of my greatest accomplishments."

The former Bradford Bulls and Wigan Warriors coach added: "I have been considering my future since the beginning of the year and I feel that now is the right time for me to move to a new challenge in the game.

"My mission has been achieved with the delivery of a strong football infrastructure for the club both in Toronto and the UK while being part of a brand that continues to attract some of the best talent globally.

"There's a great sense of accomplishment knowing that I was able to help the Wolfpack organization in breaking rugby league out of its traditional heartlands and take the game to new audiences in North America.

"I would like to thank David Argyle, Toronto Wolfpack players, and staff and the team’s incredible fan base on both sides of the Atlantic, who have always made me feel extremely welcome, and wish them success in their maiden Super League season.

"The team is in good hands with [coach] Brian McDermott and will be a team to be reckoned with for years to come.”

Wolfpack chairman and chief executive Bob Hunter said: “Brian has been an invaluable resource and asset to our organization right from the beginning.

"Our promotion into Super League wouldn’t have been possible without him. I don’t just speak for myself, but for the entire organization as we wish Nobby the absolute best and can’t thank him enough for what he has meant to our club.”

Meanwhile, Worthington has rejoined Toronto for Friday's game at Warrington Wolves.

He will return to Featherstone, who have a Challenge Cup tie against Barrow Raiders on Sunday, on a new loan deal next week.

Rovers football manager Steve Gill said: “We were asked the question on Thursday regarding Greg returning to Toronto for the Warrington fixture, as he is cup tied for us at Featherstone.

“Greg really wanted to play in the fixture and we felt after speaking to him that it was the right thing to do for the player.

“Both clubs have agreed that Greg will return to Featherstone on loan on Monday.

"Everyone here at Featherstone wish Greg the best of luck on Friday and look forward to his return.”