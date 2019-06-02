Brough back and aiming for the play-offs

ALL Wakefield Trinity’s eggs are in the Super League basket after they exited the Challenge Cup at St Helens.

Trinity set themselves a target of reaching at least one semi-final this year and now Wembley is off the agenda half-back Danny Brough is confident they can qualify for the Super League play-offs.

The 48-10 Cup quarter-final defeat was Brough’s first game since suffering a fractured thumb in a home league win over Wigan on April 12, giving Trinity some relief from an injury crisis that left them down to the bare bones.

“It is great to be back, but my contacts were way off and a bit of distribution,” said Brough of his own performance. “But it was my first game back and, hopefully, now I can concentrate on Super League and try and get us in the top-five.

“We will get better.

“We’ve been a bit inconsistent with team selection, with players being injured and in and out, so we’ve just got to concentrate now on moving forward and being a consistent team week-in and week-out,”

Brough confirmed he came through the game unscathed and will be available for Friday’s derby at home to Leeds Rhinos.

“It’s not bad,” he said of the damaged hand.

“There’s a bit of pain now, but hopefully it’ll be good for this week.”

Brough’s conversion of Jack Croft’s early try levelled the scores at Langtree Park, but Saints were 26-6 ahead at half-time and Trinity never really gained a foothold in the tie.

“We had some great efforts,” added Brough. “Obviously we didn’t control the ball and Saints are a quality attacking team.

“I think at half-time they were 100 per cent completions and the scoreline showed that. That’s what happens – if you do four good tackles and clock off one they are going to catch you. We had a dig, but St Helens deserved the win.”