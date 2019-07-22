Bygones: The day John Pendlebury’s famous tackle helped Halifax clinch the Challenge Cup

“THERE was no video ref in those days. The decision was made there and then. I didn’t even have time to think whether it was a try or not.”

Paul Dixon is recalling the famous tackle by his Halifax team-mate John Pendlebury in the classic 1987 Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

London : 3.5.87 -PA'Rugby league cup final.'St. Helens fiery coach Alex Murphy (right) has words with the referees of yesterdays Silk Cut Challenge Cup Rugby League final at Wembley, which his side lost to Halifax 19-18.'PA library copy.

The West Yorkshire club were leading 19-18 with just eight minutes remaining when St Helens’ Kiwi centre Mark Elia looked certain to capitalise on an overlap in the left corner.

However, Pendlebury, the Halifax loose-forward who had already slotted what would be the winning drop goal, did brilliantly to race across and somehow dislodge the ball from his opponent’s grasp just as he dived over the line.

It remains one of the iconic Challenge Cup final images and Dixon, who played second-row that afternoon, said: “He should have got the Lance Todd Trophy for that moment alone.

“He was massive for us in that game – and that was a massive moment. It all happened so quick. But the referee, John Holdsworth, was right up with play and waved his arms for ‘no try’ straight away.

“A lot of refs wouldn’t have been there in that position and would have given a try.

“But John was there so I’m thankful for that and you’d better give him some credit for it.

“It was the biggest day of my career at that point and what fond memories. It feels like a lifetime ago, though.”

Thirty-two years have passed since tries from Wilf George, Graham Eadie – the legendary Australian full-back who did claim the Lance Todd Trophy as man-of-the-match – and Seamus McCallion allied to three goals from Colin Whitfield helped Halifax seal their first Challenge Cup win since 1939.

They have not lifted the Cup since and only reached the final one more time, losing 12 months later to the brilliant Wigan side that would go on and claim eight successive Wembley triumphs.

Dixon played in that game, too, before joining Leeds and going on to Bradford Northern, finishing with 15 Lions caps as well.

However, Halifax face Saints in the Challenge Cup once more on Saturday although at the semi-final stage for a place at the showpiece on August 24.

It is the first time they have reached the semi-finals since 1988 and they are the first Championship club to do so since 2006.

No-one expects the part-timers to beat Saints, the runaway Super League leaders.

Former Great Britain international Dixon, 56, said: “No-one really gave us a chance in ’87 and we were big underdogs.

“But we were confident. Nobody in their right mind would ever think Halifax will win on Saturday either.

“But I’d like to think those 17 that take to the field will and their coach.

“It’ll be a miracle if they do it but they’ve earned the right to be there and I’ve got tickets to go along and see them. It should be a great day for the club.”