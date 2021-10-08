Can I still buy tickets for the Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Catalans Dragons? What is the Covid-19 policy?

OLD TRAFFORD: St Helens will take on Catalans Dragons in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Catalans lifted this season's League Leaders' Shield while St Helens beat Castleford Tigers to win the Challenge Cup earlier this year.

It promises to be an enthralling contest between the two stand-out teams of 2021 and here is how you can be there.

OLD TRAFFORD: Fans will return to the venue this year after last season's Grand Final was held behind closed doors in Hull. Picture: Getty Images

How do I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased via Super League HERE. Prices vary by seat, with Old Trafford split into five category prices for the showpiece event.

Category 1 tickets are the most expensive, with category five priced at the cheapest rate. Tickets can be downloaded onto a smartphone or printed out.

How do the price bands work?

Prices also vary depending on age with those aged 16 or under eligible for a child ticket while people aged between 17 and 22 can purchase a concession ticket.

If a concessionary ticket has been purchased, identification may be requested on entry to ensure the appropriate ticket has been purchased. Over 65s are also eligible for a concession ticket while children under the age of 2 do not need to purchase a ticket.

What is the bag policy?

Bags larger than 20cm x 15cm x 5cm are not permitted inside the stadium. If any luggage, including pushchairs, exceeds the measurements, supporters will be required to leave it in the Bag Drop area.

Are any Covid-19 protocols in place?

Super League have strongly encouraged fans to undertake a lateral flow test before attending the Grand Final. Any fan who tests positive is asked not to travel.

Fans are being actively encourage to wear facemasks within enclosed and close spaces while everyone is being asked to regularly use hand sanitisation and to socially distance whenever possible.

There are no specific government requirements in place for the Grand Final but Super League has recommended that fans download and register on the NHS App and to have their NHS COVID Pass available for potential inspection on arrival. Fans without the Pass or App will not be turned away.