Captain Kallum Watkins to leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of the season

Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins will leave the club at the end of this season.

Rhinos have confirmed a “mutual” end to Watkins’ contract which had another two full years to run.

The club issued a statement after a report in the Australian media claimed the 28-year-old England centre was locked in a pay dispute with Leeds and considering a move to the NRL.

Watkins made his Rhinos debut as a 17-year-old and is in his 11th season at the club.

He signed a deal until the end of 2021 in April last year, but the Australian report alleged the club were attempting to reduce the terms of his contract from next season.

Rhinos’ statement confirmed “Through discussions with chief executive Gary Hetherington, he has agreed to come out of the contract this year”.

In the club’s statement, Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Kallum for his outstanding service to the club and, in particular, his complete professionalism throughout this process.

“Kallum is aware of our plans for the squad moving forward and the restrictions that the salary cap has on our ability to develop this group of players.

“Kallum is one of the greatest talents this club has produced and I know he will be giving his absolute all for the remainder of the season to make sure he finishes his time here on the best possible note.”

Watkins, who is in his testimonial season, added: “This was an incredibly tough decision for me to arrive at especially as I was happy to remain at the club for the remainder of my contract

“However, this is an agreement that suits myself and the club. I am 28 and looking forward to a new challenge whether in Super League or abroad and I wish the club all the best for the years ahead.”

Watkins has made 256 appearances for Rhinos, scoring 101 tries.

He has been capped 25 caps for England, but suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury in May last year and has struggled to regain his top form since returning at the start of 2019.