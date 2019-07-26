Carl Hall aiming to pack them in for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup

INCOMING RFL vice-president Carl Hall says he wants to raise the profile of the role over the next 12 months – and the 2021 World Cup build-up starts now.

Doncaster RLFC’s chief executive was officially appointed as the governing body’s vice-president on Wednesday, fittingly at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

Traditionally, it has just been a ceremonial role but Hall, the 49-year-old New Zealander who first arrived in the UK with the Junior Kiwis in 1987, is looking to be much more hands-on.

Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams was appointed president and Hall said: “I’m proud as anything to work under Tony Adams.

“As a character, I believe in his Sporting Chance clinic – he’s helped so many players in our sport; all my morals go alongside Tony’s. A lot of people don’t know about the vice-president’s role but I want to give it a bit of a profile.

“I’ll do everything I can on that, and I’m then RFL ambassador for the ‘Inspired by Legacy’ funding, which will, hopefully, give us some top-class facilities for more kids to play the game which I’m real passionate about.

“I genuinely think the sport is heading in the right direction and I’m really excited about 2021. I’ll do everything I can – I always try and speak positively about the sport and I’m indebted to it.

“From a young boy with a tough background to be sitting here is a real proud moment for myself and my family.”

Centre/winger Hall initially joined Doncaster in 1988, the first of three spells for the club, which totalled more than 150 games.

He also featured with Hull KR, Bradford Northern, Leeds, Featherstone Rovers and York before retiring in 2002, returning to Doncaster seven years later to help take over the ailing club.

Hall admitted the last 18 months “have been tough, awful at times for all of us” with reference to the infighting between clubs as the game’s format was restructured yet again.

But he added: “What’s done is done. The sport has moved on and the future looks good for me. The sport on the field is in fantastic shape and, hopefully, that continues to the World Cup.

“The ultimate outcome of the World Cup is full stadiums for everyone to see, and we’ve got three games at Doncaster.

“I’m doing everything in my power to get those games full. The World Cup in my eyes starts now and we want it to be the hottest ticket in town.”