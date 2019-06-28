Carlos Tuimavave laments low-energy Hull FC team-mates

RETURNING HULL FC star Carlos Tuimavave conceded his side beat themselves with an underwhelming derby performance.

Hull FC's dejected head coach Lee Radford (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Kiwi centre’s return after two months out with an Achilles injury was one of the few positives that emanated for Lee Radford’s team from Thursday’s poor 18-10 loss at Hull KR.

They had been in electric form to surge up to third in the table but badly came unstuck in an error-strewn and lacklustre display at Super League’s bottom club.

“It was disappointing and they (players) are all a bit quiet in there,” said Tuimavave.

“Not much has been said apart from Lee Radford’s speech.

“He said we were out-enthused and out-energised. He’s right. We just weren’t at the races.

“We beat ourselves to be honest. That’s not taking anything away from KR – they played with a lot of energy. But we just couldn’t seem to get into it.”

Andre Savelio’s 65th-minute try against the run of play saw disorganised Hull get back to 12-10 but they soon returned to spluttering around again.

Tuimavave, 27, added: “We had a chance (to win) but kept making silly errors or giving away silly penalties at crucial times and made it hard for ourselves.

“We were sat on our own tryline for most of the second half, had no energy and turned the ball over cheaply.

“There was some bad decisions offensively – offloads, some kicks – and just nothing clicked for us.”

The double Challenge Cup winner had not played since the end of April.

He said: “It’s tough with the result but personally it’s a positive for me to get through that game unscathed without any other injuries or (damage on) current one.

“I’m happy to get through it. The more games I play the more fitness I’ll get back.

“And hopefully we can get on another run of results as well.”

Hull host leaders St Helens on Friday with Joe Westerman expected to be fit; he played on despite a knee dislocation at Rovers.