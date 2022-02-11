Castleford 16 Salford 26: New-look Tigers punished by the boot of returning Marc Sneyd

Derrell Olpherts celebrates the Tigers' second try. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The six tries were shared, but Salford scrum-half Marc Sneyd, an off-season signing from Hull FC, put the boot into his former club, landing seven goals from as many attempts.

Castleford had seven new signings in their 17 – one fewer than Salford – and Joe Westerman was the pick of them, but the visitors were the better team and worthy winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were numerous errors, particularly early on, from both teams, but Salford were more desperate.

George Griffin celebrates his opening try. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Castleford’s attack never really got going and defensively, Tigers looked vulnerable on their right side.

Scrappy the game may have been, but it was end-to-end, the lead changed hands throughout the first half and there were some good tries scored, especially the visitors’ third.

Sneyd gave Salford an early lead with a penalty goal, but Tigers scored the first try when Paul McShane dabbed a kick over the line which George Griffin touched down.

Danny Richardson added the extras, but Salford regained the lead with some inventive play 10 minutes later.

Derrell Olpherts goes over for the Tigers' second try. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Sneyd caught Tigers unawares with a kick to Joe Burgess from deep in the visitors’ territory; the winger could not go all the way, but Salford moved the ball right and Ken Sio went over at the corner from Tim Lafai’s pass.

Tigers did show what they are capable of when they scored a fine try to go in front for the second time, on the half hour.

Jake Trueman, returning from the back injury which plagued him last year, set the ball rolling and Evalds and Edwards were also involved as play was moved left to Fonua and his pass gave Derrell Olpherts lots of room to cross against his former club.

That was unconverted and Salford stunned the home team with back-to-back tries just before the break, in what was the defining period of the game.

First King Vuniyayawa – the Fijian prop who joined Salford from Leeds Rhinos at the end of last year – crashed over from close-range; then straight from the restart Deon Cross went over following Joe Burgess’ break.

Castleford finished the half a man down after Faraimo was sin-binned in the final minute for a high tackle on Shane Wright.

Olpherts went over for his second try, which Richardson improved from the corner, eight minutes into the second period.

But Sneyd booted two more penalties to give Salford a two-score advantage going into the final quarter and then added yet another with eight minutes left, before hitting a post with a drop goal attempt in the final seconds of the match.

Castleford Tigers: Evalds, Faraimo, Mamo, Fonua, Olpherts, Trueman, Richardson, Smith, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Sutcliffe, Westerman. Substitutes: Turner, Watts, Lawler, Matagi.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Sio, Lafai, Cross, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Greenwood, Taylor. Substitutes: Addy, Vuniyayawa, Costello, Luckley.