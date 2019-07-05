Castleford Tigers 10 Leeds Rhinos 18: Coach Richard Agar praises ‘commitment and spirit’ of players after derby victory

PROUD BOSS Richard Agar praised Leeds Rhinos’ “commitment and spirit” after tonight’s stirring 18-10 victory at Castleford Tigers.

It was Leeds’ first win at the Jungle since 2015, when they won the treble.

Trent Merrin.

With Hull KR suffering a heavy defeat at Wigan Warriors, Rhinos are now two points off the foot of Betfred Super League ahead of next Friday’s huge clash with the Robins at Emerald Headingley.

“It was [down to] commitment from our guys, they are very united at the moment,” Agar said.

“To defend 20-odd good ball sets, most on our own tryline, was an incredible effort.”

Leeds led 14-0 before Tigers scored back-to-back tries to cut the gap to four points with a quarter of the game left, but Robert Lui’s first try for Rhinos sealed the win.

Robert Lui celebrates scoring Leeds Rhinos' late try at Castleford.

Agar felt Tigers’ first try came off a forward pass and admitted: “That was going to test our resolve, but it was a game full of big moments – brain explosions, good bits of play, tries.

“I was really proud of our guys’ defensive commitment.

“We’ve said if we can concede two tries a game we will always be in with a chance. Our attack can improve, but if you have got that spirit and commitment some other parts of your game are easier to fix up.”

A win over Hull KR would take Rhinos closer to safety, but Agar insisted nobody is getting carried away after successive victories against Catalans Dragons and Castleford.

“One game at a time,” he said.

“We talked about 10 cup finals, we’ve had two and they are all important games, week by week.

“We have got the talent and commitment. We just need to keep that together and all the other stuff takes care of itself.”