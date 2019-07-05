Castleford Tigers 10 Leeds Rhinos 18: Defensive masterclass earns Rhinos hard-fought derby triumph

THE THREAT of relegation still hangs over them, but Leeds Rhinos eased some of their worries with a hard-fought and merited 18-10 win over off-colour Castleford Tigers.

Castleford had enough chances to win two games, but were thwarted by a terrific defensive effort from the visitors who recorded their first victory at the Jungle since 2015.

Jack Walker runs through to score Leeds Rhinos' second try.

It was thrilling, end-to-end stuff at times, but territorially Castleford - in their first game since coach Daryl Powell signed a new contract to the end of 2022, were dominant for much of it.

They did not get on the scoreboard until the hour mark, but looked capable of staging a stunning rally when they grabbed back-to-back touchdowns.

However, Leeds took advantage of an error to grab their crucial third touchdown and there could be no doubt they deserved the victory which lifted them two points above the relegation zone.

Tigers will point to their poor execution and they certainly should have made more of a 13-6 penalty count – 7-3 in the first half.

Jesse Sene-Lefao is held by the Leeds Rhinos' defence.

Rhinos had an escape early on, scored the only try of the period and had another ruled out, but were hanging on desperately at times under fierce pressure.

Castleford dealt well, for the most part, with what Leeds threw at them on attack, but needed to show more patience.

That plan went out of the window when Rhinos added eight more points within 14 minutes of the turnaround and the desperation worked for a time.

Cas, though, badly missed stand-off Jake Trueman who missed out due to a head injury while Leeds’ new partnership of Rob Lui and Richie Myler combined well and built on their impressive start in the win over Catalans Dragons five days earlier. Not that they got off to the best start. Rhinos had a let-off after just four minutes when Lui’s long pass was intercepted almost on Tigers’ line by Greg Eden – back in Cas’ side in place of the injured Tuoyo Egodo – and he raced 80 metres to touch down.

Referee Ben Thaler thought it was a try, but asked video assistant Robert Hicks and he spotted a knock-on by Mike McMeeken before the ball had reached Lui.

That was the first of three poor Leeds passes picked up by Tigers in the early exchanges.

Ash Handley ran James Clare down after he had pounced on Jack Walker’s poor offload and then Tom Briscoe handed possession to McMeeken.

Rhinos then conceded successive penalties, a drop-out, another penalty and a scrum, but Tigers could not find a way through, Brett Ferres making a try-saving tackle on Cory Aston before Adam Milner was held up over the line.

That passage of play illustrated the strides Leeds have made defensively under Rhinos’ interim-coach Richard Agar.

It was similar in the final two minutes of the first half when Briscoe knocked on deep in Leeds’ territory, Cas won a penalty – their seventh of the period, to three for Rhinos – and then forced a drop-out, but Leeds held firm.

The first siege was lifted when Jordan Rankin knocked-on and the visitors scored in their next set after a penalty carried them upfield.

Adam Cuthbertson had an outstanding early spell – though he did not return after being replaced.

He got Rhinos on the front foot before a one-two with Trent Merrin from which the skipper went over between the posts.

It was the Australian’s 250th career game and he showed his class throughout. Liam Sutcliffe’s conversion took him to 500 Super League points.

Leeds got over the line again on 25 minutes through Konrad Hurrell from Brett Ferres’ kick, but Tigers received the penalty, via video referee Hicks for offside.

Other than that, Cas did almost all the pressing and when Leeds got close to the line late on Myler tried a drop goal attempt, which didn’t get off the ground but wasn’t a bad option in a tight contest.

Four minutes after the interval a powerful run by Grant Millington ended in a knock-on; in the next set Briscoe made a clean break and Jack Walker was in support to finish.

The full-back wasn’t expected to play and had not been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad, but was drafted in after passing a fitness test on the ankle he injured last weekend. Sutcliffe added the conversion.

Peter Mata’utia, who returned for Cas after illness, was held up over the line by Lui and at the other end Sene-Lefao got his body under Harry Newman from acting-half.

Leeds moved three scores clear on 54 minutes after successive penalties.

The second was for interference by Paul McShane on Brad Singleton and Sutcliffe took the two. When the penalty count reached 12-5 in Tigers’ favour leeds were placed on a team warning and Cas finally scored in the next set, though they got a stroke of luck as Greg Minikin’s pass to Clare looked forward. There was no goal, however Rhinos kicked the re-start out on the full, a poor error by new signing Rhyse Martin at that stage of the contest and Cas were in again in the resulting set.

Clare went over after quick hand to the right, Rankin providing the final pass and then adding the extras to make it 14-10 with 15 minutes remaining.

Cameron Smith and Merrin were both held up over Tigers’ line and Smith and Harry Newman combined to make a try saving tackle on a rampaging Liam Watts, forcing the ball loose just short.

Tigers certainly had the momentum at that stage, but gave it away when Eden hurled a long pass across the front of his own post which Cheyse Blair could not take.

The scrum gave Leeds an attacking opportunity and Lui came up with a moment of class, a wonderful step taking him through a flat-footed defence for the visitors’ third try to reopen a two-score gap with seven minutes left.

Sutcliffe could not add the extras, but the game was out of Cas’ reach.

There was no place, again, for Leeds’ loan addition Shuan Lunt who could now make his debut in the relegation four-pointer against his former club Hull KR on Friday.

Cameron Smith – playing against his brother Dan – took over at acting-half when Dwyer was given a breather in the second half.

Ava Seumanufagai was back in the starting lineup after a brief visit to New Zealand on compassionate leave and had a big game up front.

Oldedzki warmed up along with Ashton Golding before the game.

Golding and Wellington Albert, who dropped out to make way for Martin, are both in Featherstone Rovers’ squad for Sunday’s visit of Leigh Centurions.