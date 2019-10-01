Castleford Tigers accept offer for Luke Gale and say he wanted to move on ahead of Leeds Rhinos switch

Castleford Tigers have confirmed Luke Gale's departure for a 'significant' undisclosed sum after the England star asked to explore opportunities elsewhere.

The prolific scrum-half, 31, is set to be unveiled as a Leeds Rhinos player at noon.

Gale joined from Bradford Bulls in 2015 and has made over 100 appearances for the Tigers, helping the club to pick up the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017 in a season which also saw him crowned Man of Steel.

The scrum-half gained nine caps for England during his time at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle but has spent the 2019 campaign on the sidelines with a serious Achilles injury, with Castleford now accepting an undisclosed transfer fee for Luke’s services.

He’ll link up with his new club for the 2020 season and beyond, with the Tigers having already secured his replacement in Daryl Powell’s squad.

Castleford director of rugby Jon Wells said: “Luke came to see us earlier in the year and expressed a desire to pursue other opportunities away from Castleford Tigers.

"Whilst Luke has been an integral part of our on-field progress over the last few seasons, the club’s position – as is the case with all players – is that we would not want to stand in the way of anyone who saw his future in another club’s colours.

“Luke has been a true professional on and off the field during his time with us – particularly over the last two seasons where injuries have kept him sidelined for long periods of time.

"But the club has also been good for Luke; he has become an international player in his time at the Tigers and was crowned the Man of Steel in 2017 on that back of performances that will live long in the memory of every Cas fan.

“He leaves with our best wishes. The Tigers have signed a replacement who will be announced at the appropriate time and in conjunction with his current club.”