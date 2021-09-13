Castleford Tigers' Alex Foster express gratitude for time with club

Tigers confirmed today that the popular 27-year-old will leave Wheldon Road at the end of the season.

He initially joined on trial in 2017 after a move to Bradford Bulls fell through when they were liquidated.

The ex-Leeds Rhinos player quickly earned himself a contract and helped Tigers win the League Leaders’ Shield while also scoring in the Grand Final that autumn.

Foster, who has also played centre and loose forward and is well-thought of for his work-rate and defensive quality, said: “Playing for this club has meant everything.

“From the moment I came here to now, it has been incredible.

“I was welcomed with open arms and Stu Vause (Head Groundsman) was the first person I met, and he just put his arm around me and told me that I was going to enjoy myself here, and he wasn’t wrong.

“What I have accomplished in the time I have had here, I never thought I would.

Castleford Tigers' Alex Foster in action in the 2021 Challenge Cup final. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

“I thought I would never play Super League again after leaving Leeds in the early part of my career. The opportunity that this club has given me has been incredible.

“It has been one hell of a journey and I am so thankful to everyone involved, from the coaching staff to the fans, my teammates as well who have made my time here what it has been for me.”

Foster, who came off the bench in July’s Challenge Cup final loss to St Helens, has also showed great character and resilience by fighting back from serious injuries

He is the latest player to confirm his departure at the end of the season after Oli Holmes, Pete Mata’utia (both Warrington Wolves), Grant Millington (retiring) and Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Castleford Tigers' Alex Foster. (JON CLIFTON/SWPIX)

Castleford coach Daryl Powell said: “After coming in as a trialist Fozzy quickly embedded himself into the club.

“The way he is as a guy, he’s pretty softly spoken but you put him out on the field, and he is a warrior.

“It’s unfortunate he had injuries to deal with, but he is great.

“Fozzy’s adaptability and versatility are two of his biggest strengths; you put him in the middle and he is awesome.

“He can really bottle up a middle with his tough defensive work, but then you can put him in the centre or back-row – he will play pretty much anywhere, he is that kind of guy.