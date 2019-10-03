Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants swap players for 2020

CASTLEFORD TIGERS and Huddersfield Giants have agreed to see Jordan Rankin and Joe Wardle switch clubs again in 2020.

READ MORE: Why Featherstone Rovers are good to go for Super League

Huddersfield Giants' Joe Wardle

Huddersfield's Australian utility back Rankin joined Castleford on season-long loan this year with centre/back-row Wardle going the other way.

The West Yorkshire clubs will continue that arrangement on into next season with both parties happy with how the players performed for their respective clubs.

Rankin started the year in the halves before switching to full-back for Castleford with an impressive return of 11 tries in 22 appearances plus18 goals.

He said: “I am over the moon to be honest; it’s been something that’s been in the works for quite some time now but obviously with the way things were for Huddersfield near the end of the season it couldn’t be sorted until after the season was finished.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time this year and I’m looking to give myself a full pre-season with the coaching staff and the boys, pushing on again for a big year.

“I can’t tell you the last time I’ve been as happy playing for a team as I am now playing for Cas.

"I look forward to training every day, talking to the coaching staff and the boys, getting the best out of myself and I believe if anyone can get the best out of me it’s Daryl, Shez (Ryan Sheridan) and Dan (Danny Orr) in 2020, and I’m really looking forward to what’s to come.”

Head coach Daryl Powell added: “Jordan has been outstanding for us this season and we are delighted to have him on board moving forward.

“He has been a quality player for us, particularly when he moved to full back, so I am absolutely delighted he will be with us next year and I am confident he will reach further heights as a player at the Tigers.”

Wardle, 28, scored seven tries in 16 games for Giants having originally played with them from 2011 to 2016 before moving to the NRL with Newcastle Knights.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: "The reshaping of the squad continues behind the scenes at a decent pace as this and Ronan Michael's promotion shows.

"Joe is a key part of Simon's plans for the 2020 Betfred Super League season and he showed everyone last year how he improved us when he played and was a key senior member of our side. He is fully fit after missing the latter games and will start the pre season campaign in mid October."

Wardle added: "I'm delighted to be playing with the Giants in 2020 and delighted to confirm I'm playing my rugby in Huddersfield again.

"I'm excited to be back at a club with my brother and watch his development as well as work hard for the side again.

"After last year, we need to improve and deliver more for the fans and I'm happy that I'll get the chance to do that."