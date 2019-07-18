Castleford Tigers: Cory Aston to join London Broncos on two-year deal

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that half-back Cory Aston is to join London Broncos at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old will leave the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at the end of his current contract and has signed a two-year-deal with his new club.

Cory Aston.

Aston joined the Tigers at the conclusion of the 2017 season and has made just nine appearances during his spell in West Yorkshire, scoring four tries.

Tigers director of rugby, Jon Wells said: “Cory will be leaving the Tigers at the end of the 2019 season to take up an opportunity at London Broncos.

“Throughout his time here, Cory has been the consummate professional and – whilst he hasn’t secured the game time he would have hoped for – has performed admirably for the Tigers when called upon.

“We wish Cory all the very best in the next stage of his career.”