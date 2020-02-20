Castleford Tigers flier Derrell Olpherts is gunning for hometown club Wakefield Trinity

Speedy winger Derrell Olpherts is keen to get one up on his hometown club this evening - and that means winning a tough personal battle.

Olpherts will make his fourth appearance for Castleford Tigers at home to the club he supported as a child, Wakefield Trinity.

Derrell Olpherts (third Castelford player from left) celebrates his try in the home win over Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Playing on the right-wing for Tigers will pitch him head-to-head with Trinity flier Tom Johnstone and Olpherts is preparing for a “good clash”.

Olpherts has scored in successive games for Tigers while Johnstone got off the mark last week.

The Castleford man, recruited from Salford Red Devils during the off-season, said: “He will have [Bill] Tupou on his inside.

“I don’t know who is in the centre for us, if it is Pete [Mata’utia] or Chesye [Blair], but we are going to have a tough battle all the same.

Tom Johnstone scores for Wakefield in the win over Warrington. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I can’t wait to play against them. I am a Wakey lad, but I am a Cas player now and it is a derby, so who is not going to be up for it?”

Olpherts, who is from Lupset, revealed: “All my mates are Wakey fans and they’ll be coming to the game.

“They have been chatting it up and I need those bragging rights. I live in Wakefield, so I want to win it.

“There has been no stick yet, the stick will come whoever wins or loses.

“I have watched a lot of the derbies. I was there when Wakefield knocked Castleford out of Super League. I have been to a lot of the big games and I want to be part of them myself.”

Olpherts expects Trinity to be on a high after stunning Warrington Wolves five days ago to record their first Betfred Super League win this year.

“I think them beating Warrington, they are going to have a nice little buzz about them,” he said.

“I don’t think anyone had them down to beat Warrington at all.

“It is a good win for them, but we are just thinking about ourselves and what we are going to do to beat them this week.

“I have got no doubt we should do it.”

The winger raced the length of the field for a try last Saturday when Tigers slumped to a 36-18 defeat at Catalans Dragons.

That ended Castleford’s winning start to the year and Olpherts admitted: “We just started poorly and there were too many errors.

“They got on top of us early and were 12 points up five minutes in.

“It is always hard to come back when you are away from home and at Catalans.

“I felt at half time we still could have won it, but it just didn’t go our way.”

Despite that, Olpherts believes Castleford have got what it takes to reach - and - silverware this term.

He insisted: “The chances are really high. We have set really high targets and we have got really high standards in training. With the squad we have got there is really good depth, a lot of our players are coming back fit and I think we are going to do good things this year.”