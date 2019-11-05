Castleford Tigers FULL 2020 Super League fixture list revealed

Castleford Tigers will take part in a historic double header at Emerald Headingley Stadium to kick off their 2020 Super League campaign.

Emerald Headingley Stadium. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Daryl Powell's side will face newly-promoted Toronto Wolfpack in an 'away' game on Sunday, February 2 at 2.30pm before Leeds host Hull at the same venue at 4.45pm.

The Tigers host Wigan Warriors five days later on February 7 in their first home fixture of the 2020 Super League season.

An away trip to Catalans Dragons awaits eight days later on February 15 in what will be the club's only overseas game until a clash against Toronto Wolfpack in Canada on June 13.

The Tigers host derby rivals Wakefield Trinity on February 21 before ending the month with a trip to Hull KR six days later. Both of those games will be shown live on Sky Sports.

March is set to be a big month for Castleford as they travel to Warrington Wolves on March 6 before hosting Super League holders St Helens on March 15.

They then go to last season's Grand Finalists Salford Red Devils before welcoming rivals Leeds to Wheldon Road on March 26.

The Tigers host Huddersfield Giants on Easter Sunday, April 12, and follow that up with a visit to Belle Vue and Wakefield Trinity on April 17.

Castleford end the season with four home games in their final six fixtures, a run which begins with a home clash against Hull FC on August 7.

They travel to Wigan Warriors a week later before back-to-back home games against Toronto and Warrington Wolves.

A trip to Leeds awaits in the penultimate game of the campaign before the Tigers welcome Huddersfield to Wheldon Road in their final fixture on September 11.

Super League Chief Commercial Officer Rhodri Jones said: “We are delighted to be able to share the full 2020 schedule with our fans, and after a lot of work, we are happy with what has been created.

“Round 1 promises to be a fantastic start to our 25th season with some real heavyweight fixtures.

“There is a new feel to Easter, appreciating the tough nature of Super League on the players, and we’ve kept the Friday night final round of games which proved so successful in 2019.

“There is clearly a lot of excitement with Toronto Wolfpack coming into Super League and we’ve had to work through a number of logistical challenges regarding their fixtures."

February

Sun 2 Toronto Wolfpack (a) 2.30pm***

Fri 7 Wigan Warriors (h) 7.45pm

Sat 15 Catalans Dragons (a) 5pm

Fri 21 Wakefield Trinity (h) 7.45pm*

Thur 27 Hull KR (a) 7.45pm*

March

Fri 6 Warrington Wolves (a) 7.45pm*

Sun 15 St Helens (h) 3.30pm

Fri 20 Salford Red Devils (a) 7.45pm

Thur 26 Leeds Rhinos (h) 7.45pm*

April

Sun 12 Huddersfield Giants (h) 3pm*

Fri 17 Wakefield Trinity (a) 7.45pm

Thur 23 Hull KR (h) 7.45pm*

May

Sat 2 Hull FC (a) 5pm

Sat 16 Warrington Wolves (a) 3pm

Sat 23 Catalans Dragons** 3pm

Fri 29 Wigan Warriors (h) 7.45pm

June

Sat 13 Toronto Wolfpack (a) 1.30pm

Fri 19 St Helens (a) 7.45pm

Fri 26 Hull FC (h) 7.45pm

July

Fri 3 Salford Red Devils (h) 7.45pm

Fri 10 Leeds Rhinos (a) 7.45pm

Fri 24 Catalans Dragons (h) 7.45pm

Fri 31 Huddersfield Giants (a) 7.45pm

August

Fri 7 Hull FC (h) 7.45pm

Fri 14 Wigan Warriors (a) 7.45pm

Fri 21 Toronto Wolfpack (h) 7.45pm

Fri 28 Warrington Wolves (h) 7.45pm

September

Fri 4 Leeds Rhinos (a) 7.45pm

Fri 11 Huddersfield Giants (h) 7.45pm

* Sky Sports televised games

** Magic Weekend, Newcastle St James’ Park

***Played at Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds