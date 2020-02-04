Castleford Tigers hit by triple injury blow ahead of Wigan Warriors fixture

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be without three more players for the visit of Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

George Griffin was withdrawn during Sunday's win over Toronto Wolfpack and is currently sidelined for seven days after failing a concussion test.

Daryl Powell. PIC: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

Adam Milner and Tyla Hepi have also picked up knocks and will likely be absent for this week's fixture.

Head coach Daryl Powell is still confident of fielding a strong side but will put some of his younger players on the bench.

"George Griffin failed his head test, so he is out. Tyla Hepi got a knock and Adam Milner did as well, so those two are unlikely to play," said Powell.

"Alongside Peter Mata'utia getting suspended then it leaves us pretty light. We have got a really strong one to 13 but we will have some young boys on the bench.

"We are excited by being at home and we know the fans will really get behind us. I am looking forward to our first home game."

Castleford are unlikely to get many players back before Friday's fixture with Mike McMeeken and new signing Sosaia Feki still expected to be sidelined.

On Feki's injury, Powell added: "He won't be playing on Friday and he will be out for another couple of weeks yet.

"It will all depend on his rehab."

Powell continued: "Oli Holmes will potentially be available. But apart from that we have got what we got."