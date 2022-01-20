Castleford Tigers' James Clare faces FIVE game ban

Castleford Tigers winger James Clare could miss the start of the Betfred Super League season and up to five matches after being charged with a Grade D punching offence.

By Dave Craven
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 5:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 5:22 pm
Castleford Tigers' James Clare (John Clifton/SWpix.com)

He has been referred to an RFL disciplinary panel along with York City Knights’ Liam Harris who is also up on the same charge after they were sin-binned for fighting in Sunday’s friendly between the teams.

Clare, 30, knows the grading could result in a suspension of anything from three to five matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Castleford only have one more friendly - at Doncaster on Sunday - before their Super League opener against Salford Red Devils on Friday February 11.

Tigers forward Nathan Massey was handed a Grade A dangerous contact charge by the match review panel following an incident in the same game but received a zero penalty notice.

York were not as fortunate; their major signing Pauli Pauli received a two game penalty notice for a Grade B dangerous contact meaning he could miss their Championship opener against Featherstone Rovers on Monday January 31.

York’s Jacob Ogden was also handed a one match penalty notice for a dangerous contact while Halifax’s Jacob Fairbank was given the same suspension for a late hit in his side’s friendly with Wakefield Trinity.

James ClareSuper LeagueCastleford TigersPauli PauliYork City Knights