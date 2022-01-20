Castleford Tigers' James Clare faces FIVE game ban

Castleford Tigers' James Clare (John Clifton/SWpix.com)

He has been referred to an RFL disciplinary panel along with York City Knights’ Liam Harris who is also up on the same charge after they were sin-binned for fighting in Sunday’s friendly between the teams.

Clare, 30, knows the grading could result in a suspension of anything from three to five matches.

Castleford only have one more friendly - at Doncaster on Sunday - before their Super League opener against Salford Red Devils on Friday February 11.

Tigers forward Nathan Massey was handed a Grade A dangerous contact charge by the match review panel following an incident in the same game but received a zero penalty notice.

York were not as fortunate; their major signing Pauli Pauli received a two game penalty notice for a Grade B dangerous contact meaning he could miss their Championship opener against Featherstone Rovers on Monday January 31.