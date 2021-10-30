Castleford Tigers: Jordan Turner plans fresh start for agency game when he hangs up boots

Plotting new career: Jamaica captain Jordan Turner. Picture: SWPix

The experienced three-quarter has just completed one of the most successful seasons of his career, having scored 17 tries mainly as a makeshift winger with the West Yorkshire club and also having played at Wembley in the Challenge Cup final.

However, knowing he turns 33 in January and like many players coming towards the end of their careers, the Jamaica international has also been putting some thought into what he will do following retirement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turner, who won the 2014 Super League Grand Final with St Helens and has represented Salford Red Devils, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants, is taking the first steps towards running his own sports management company.

“It’s something I am going to do,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“It’s something I can only get involved with once my career’s over as it’s a conflict of interest.

“But I’ll be going into partnership with the guy who’s looked after me for the last ten years and someone I really trust – Dave Peet.

“I want to stay connected to the game in some way but I don’t want the day-to-day of coaching.

One to watch: England Knights' Will Pryce celebrates Matty Ashton's try.

“I do feel I have something to give back; I want to stay involved and I want to change the way that agency work is done.

“I think in rugby league, it’s a bit stuck in the old ages really.”

Turner captained England Under-18s and made his professional debut for Salford in 2007 but went past 350 career games earlier this season.

He clearly has plenty of experience in the sport and also briefly played in Australia after leaving Saints for Canberra Raiders in 2017.

Turner will not be retiring any time soon; having made an instant impression on his switch from Huddersfield this season, he signed a new two-year deal at Wheldon Road in May that takes him through until the end of 2023.

But he added: “I think players need to be managed more and I think I’ve got the experience of being at the lowest of the lows to the highest of the highs.

“I’ve been at clubs and been told that I’m not wanted and been at clubs that have been relegated and I’ve won a Grand Final and been to a Challenge Cup final.

“I’d love to be able to have an influence on younger players’ careers and not just be their agent who’s a middle man who gets a cut of the money but someone who can manage them and help them make a decision that I didn’t always have help making when I was younger.

“I can offer them guidance on that and it is something I am interested in.”

Turner certainly knows there is plenty of young quality in the British game and came up against some of it when his Jamaica side played England Knights in his testimonial earlier this month.

Huddersfield stand-off Will Pryce, 18, won man-of-the-match for a virtuoso performance while Hull KR scrum-half Mikey Lewis was another who impressed.

Pryce – the son of former Great Britain stand-off Leon – only made his Super League debut in July but has quickly shown how gifted he is and there are high hopes for him.

“Will was first year academy when I was at Giants and around the joint,” said Turner, who joined Castleford from their West Yorkshire rivals last November.

“I was aware of who he was as he was Leon’s kid. I kept a close eye on him and did quite a bit of digging on him as Will was one of the ones that I wanted to try and get on board with when I do go into sports management.

“There was him and – strange enough – Mikey Lewis actually but they were already looked after.

“At Giants, we always knew about Will. There was talk around the first team of how talented he was and how he’d be a good player and he’d get a shot quite early on.

“I don’t think it was predicted he’d have the impact he has had straight away but he was definitely going to reach the top and be a very good player in the future.

“He was a kid then at about 16 but after I left I kept asking Jermaine (McGillvary) and Bruno (Michael Lawrence), who I’m close with, how he was getting on in pre-season just out of interest.

“They were saying then he’s ripping it up and he’ll play earlier than expected. He’s just come on the scene and been a whirlwind.”

Turner has also thanked those who attended his testimonial at Wheldon Road.

He recalled; “It was a special occasion. The fact I got to captain Jamaica and to walk out with my kids at Cas’ was special.