Dave Sampson in a picture taken from the cover of his autobiography, Fast Lane to Shangri-La.

Castleford Tigers are mourning former player and coach Dave Sampson, who has died aged 76.

The father of Tigers legend Dean Sampson, he began his professional playing career with Wakefield Trinity in 1963, as a utility-back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He moved to Bramley in 1966 and, playing in the second-row, was a try scorer in their famous 1974 BBC Floodlit Trophy final win over Widnes.

Sampson made his debut for Castleford as a starting prop in a 21-15 defeat at Wigan on January 22, 1978.

He played 28 times for the club, his last game being on October 5, 1980, when Castleford beat Barrow 23-18 at Wheldon Road.

After retiring from the professional game, Sampson played and coached at grass roots level before returning to Castleford as an assistant to Malcolm Reilly.

He was on the backroom staff when Tigers won the Challenge Cup in 1986 and became first team coach in 1987-88.