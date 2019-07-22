Castleford Tigers player picks up ban - no charges for Leeds Rhinos or Wakefield Trinity

Have your say

Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane has been handed a one-match suspension.

The Rugby Football League's match review panel issued a one-game penalty notice after charging McShane with a grade B offence of dropping with his knees on to Warrington Wolves' Tom Lineham in the 44th minute of Tigers' win on Sunday.

If McShane accepts the charge he will miss Tigers' visit to Hull KR on Sunday, August 4.

He could appeal, but would risk the ban being increased by the RFL's disciplinary committee.

The review panel also looked at possible incidents of a dangerous throw by McShane on Bryson Goodwin in the 16th minute and alleged dangerous contact with Josh Charnley a minute before half-time, but decided against taking further action.

No charges were issued to Leeds Rhinos or Wakefield Trinity players following last weekend's games.

A collision between Rhinos' Shaun Lunt and referee Marcus Griffiths in the 18th minute of Sunday's loss to Hull was studied by the panel, but deemed accidental.

A tackle by Trent Merrin on Mark Minichiello a minute before half-time was ruled not to be dangerous contact.

No action was taken against Trinity's Pauli Pauli over an alleged 'strikes with shoulder' on Wigan Warriors' Liam Byrne six minutes into the second half of last Thursday's clash.