Castleford Tigers' Tyla Hepi heads out on loan to York City Knights

Castleford Tigers' Tyla Hepi is congratulated by Daryl Powell after helping them beat Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-final. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The former Toulouse Olympique forward, 28, has plenty of Championship experience given his four years with the French club.

Hepi has struggled for game-time at Wheldon Road this term and is looking forward to making his mark with York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is likely to debut at home to Batley Bulldogs on Sunday.

City Knights coach James Ford said: “I’m absolutely delighted to bring Tyla to the club.

“He is a player I’ve admired for a long time.

“He’s a player with a lot of aggression and tenacity and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he will have on our team and performances.”

New Zealander Hepi said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to York and all involved for making it happen.

“For my time here I’m looking to get some well-needed game time and playing under fatigue with experienced players.

“I know York have an abundance of knowledgeable players who have played at the top level for some time.