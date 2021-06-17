Castleford Tigers' Tyla Hepi heads out on loan to York City Knights

Castleford Tigers prop Tyla Hepi has joined York City Knights on an initial two-week loan deal.

By Dave Craven
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 5:20 pm
Castleford Tigers' Tyla Hepi is congratulated by Daryl Powell after helping them beat Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-final. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The former Toulouse Olympique forward, 28, has plenty of Championship experience given his four years with the French club.

Hepi has struggled for game-time at Wheldon Road this term and is looking forward to making his mark with York.

He is likely to debut at home to Batley Bulldogs on Sunday.

City Knights coach James Ford said: “I’m absolutely delighted to bring Tyla to the club.

“He is a player I’ve admired for a long time.

“He’s a player with a lot of aggression and tenacity and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he will have on our team and performances.”

New Zealander Hepi said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to York and all involved for making it happen.

“For my time here I’m looking to get some well-needed game time and playing under fatigue with experienced players.

“I know York have an abundance of knowledgeable players who have played at the top level for some time.

“Hopefully I can learn from them and James Ford and also add value to the team through enthusiasm and tenacity.”

