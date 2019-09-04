Castleford Tigers v Hull FC: ‘We’ve got to get this one right,’ says Daryl Powell

CASTLEFORD TigerS coach Daryl Powell said it will be “incredible” if they make the top-five play-offs as he underlined the importance of tomorrow’s televised game against Hull FC.

With just two rounds remaining, Castleford sit sixth, just two points behind their opponents and also with a far superior points difference.

It is clear, then, how much rests on the contest at Wheldon Road for both sides.

Castleford, who finished top and reached the Grand Final in 2017, have been beset with major injuries to key players this term.

Powell conceded: “It has been challenging but they are the best situations.

“If we can get in the five after the season we’ve had, I think it will have been an incredible effort. Then you are a couple of games away from doing something special...

“We feel we are capable of doing that but it comes down to one game really and we’ve got to get this one right.

“Otherwise you’re going to be finishing early and we haven’t done that for a fair while; we have always been in the mix so we want to be in there again.”

Powell makes just one change to his 19-man squad after last week’s 4-0 loss at leaders St Helens, Matt Cook coming in for Jacques O’Neill.

Loose forward Nathan Massey faces a fitness test today.

Hull – for so long fighting for second spot but now clinging onto fifth – have some major names returning in their squad after the sobering defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

Stand-off Albert Kelly, winger Ratu Naulago and Mark Minichiello are all included with Kieran Buchanan, Jordan Lane and Joe Westerman left out as they seek the win that would secure their play-offs spot.