Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity: Boyhood Wakefield fan Derrell Olpherts keen to earn Castleford derby bragging rights

Derrell Olpherts used to “jump over the wall” at Belle Vue to see Wakefield Trinity in action but is now ready to break down their walls for fierce rivals Castleford Tigers.

The electric winger has made a fine start to his Castleford career following an off-season move from Salford Red Devils scoring two tries in his opening three games. He will look to extend that tonight when he gets to play against his boyhood club at Wheldon Road.

Castleford Tigers' Derrell Olpherts

“I am from Lupset in Wakefield,” explained Olpherts.

“People say it is the rough end but I loved it.

“I used to go (watch Trinity) as a kid. If I wasn’t getting any tickets, I would be jumping over the wall.

“My amateur club Westgate, we used to go down as a team; you’d play rugby in the morning and then go watch Wakey after.

“All my mates are Wakey fans and they’ll be coming to the game.

“They have been chatting it up and I need those bragging rights. I live in Wakefield, so I want to win it.

“I have watched a lot of the derbies. I was there when Wakefield knocked Castleford out of Super League.”

However, rather than relegation deciders, he wants to be in the Grand Finals especially having missed out last year.

Olpherts scored nine tries in 23 games for Salford as they made their surprise surge to Old Trafford.

“I got quite a lot of experience and it was class but unfortunately I didn’t get picked for the final,” he recalled.

“Hopefully I’ll get there with Cas this year.”

The 28-year-old has certainly worked hard to get his chance in the elite.

Olpherts started out with Dewsbury Rams and played part-time with Hemel Stags and Newcastle Thunder before Salford realised his potential and took him into Super League ahead of 2018.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell is a big believer in his talents having handed him a three-year deal and the No2 jersey ahead of the likes of Greg Eden and James Clare.

He added: “It’ll be a tough game against Wakefield.

“I don’t think anyone at all had them down to beat Warrington like they did on Sunday.

“It is a good win for them.”