Castleford have set the tone for rivals, says Davies

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have earned praise for bettering Super League from an unlikely source – Wigan Warriors winger Tom Davies.

The 21-year-old believes clubs are generally playing more attractive football this term on the back of what head coach Daryl Powell’s side did last year.

Prolific Castleford – whose game at Hull KR last night was postponed due to the adverse weather – stormed to the League Leaders’ Shield with some thrilling play in 2017.

Wigan have been studying Widnes Vikings who, pending a ground inspection this morning, they are due to play at the DW Stadium tonight.

And Davies sees similarities with Castleford.

“They throw the ball around; they’re not conservative with the ball,” he said.

“A lot of the teams, after what Cas did last year, like throwing it around now.

“It’s not just four drives and a kick; teams like to put shape on from their own half and it makes it more exciting.

“You look at what Daryl Powell did with Cas, they threw it around on a kick-off carry rather than just give it a prop, and I think that’s good especially for me out wide.

“I may get a chance to get the ball more.”

Having broken into Wigan’s first team last year, Davies was rewarded with a starting number – No 2 – and has arguably become Shaun Wane’s first-choice winger at present.

He has played in all three of Wigan’s Super League games so far keeping the likes of England international Joe Burgess out of the side.

Davies featured in the win over Hull FC in Wollongong and scored two tries in the exhibition match against South Sydney at ANZ Stadium.

He hopes to continue that form against Widnes tonight, but admits they must improve after losing to Warrington Wolves 16-10 last time out, a first league defeat this term.

They were 16-0 down before Liam Marshall struck in the 62nd minute and Davies said: “We were dominated.

“We have to work on our game-management and there were times we threw chances away.

“It could just be an adjust like using a grubber when it should have been a bomb, and things like that.

“We know we weren’t on and we know what we need to do to get better, individually and as a team.

“Our standards slipped a little bit.”