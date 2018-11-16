Castleford Tigers and junior RL stalwart Clift dies

Castleford Tigers are mourning stalwart supporter Bill Clift MBE who died on Friday.

Clift, pictured right, also had a spell as chief executive of Bramley in the late 1990s. A statement from the club read: “Bill has done a lot of work with and for Castleford Tigers over the years [which] culminated with him becoming the chair of trustees for the Tigers Trust.

“He has been associated with local school Castleford Academy for over 35 years and for a large part of his time with the school as chair of governors. Bill was passionate and loyal to both Castleford and the local community.

“He dedicated his time and experience to all facets of his life and he will be greatly missed by everybody.

“Once again, this is a very sad time for everyone who knew Bill and our thoughts are with Bill’s family at this very difficult time.”

Former Leeds star Garry Schofield tweeted a tribute to Clift, saying: “So sad to hear my great friend Bill Clift has passed away. He was a great man who did wonderful work for junior rugby league. He is irreplaceable. Rest in peace mate.”