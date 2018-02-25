Castleford Tigers captain Shenton wings way to victory over Hull FC

Castleford showed a few glimpses of their sparkling 2017 form as they came from 8-0 down to beat Hull 28-18 in the Betfred Super League.

Captain Michael Shenton scored two tries and could have had a hat-trick as a makeshift winger as the Tigers continued their recovery from their opening-round thrashing by St Helens.

Man of the match was stand-off Jamie Ellis, who had a role in three of Castleford’s five tries on his second appearance since rejoining them, while Joe Wardle enjoyed an eye-catching debut.

Wardle was signed from Newcastle Knights as a second rower but found himself back in his old centre spot after Greg Eden went off injured in the first half, with Shenton shunted on to the wing, a position in which he revelled in the second half.

It took some time for the Tigers to show their flair, however.

Hull, still without captain Danny Houghton and his deputy, Scott Taylor, enjoyed the bulk of possession and territory in the first half but failed to make the most of it.

Castleford full-back Ben Roberts, who is striving with mixed fortunes to fill the boots of Zak Hardaker, pulled off a try-saving tackle on dangerous winger Bureta Faraimo but then put his side under pressure by spilling a high ball.

The pressure eventually told when Marc Sneyd dummied his way over for the game’s first try and kicked the conversion.

Sneyd then increased the lead to 8-0 with a penalty but Castleford showed some signs of regaining their old fluency in the second quarter before going on to boss the show after the break.

They pulled a try back on 28 minutes when right winger Greg Minikin produced a flying finish at the corner after taking Ellis’s long, looping pass.

The Tigers then drew level two minutes from the break when Jake Webster cut a superb line to breach the visitors’ defence for their second try and Luke Gale was on target with the goal to nudge his side in front.

Hull made the worst possible start to the second half with full-back Jamie Shaul fumbling Ellis’s high kick and that presented Castleford with the opportunity to maintain the momentum.

Mike McMeeken touched down Ellis’s grubber to claim his side’s third try and a 40-20 kick from Gale set up the position for Wardle to get Shenton over for the fourth.

The deficit was cut to eight points when Faraimo juggled with Albert Kelly’s pass before going over for Hull’s second try.

Shenton scored his second try, from Gale’s pass, and would have completed a hat-trick but for dropping the ball over the line from Gale’s kick.

Hull prop Mickey Paea forced his way over for a consolation try 13 minutes from the end but Gale had the final say with a penalty.

Castleford Tigers: Roberts, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden, Ellis, Gale, Foster, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner. Substitutes: Moors, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Wardle.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Connor, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Paea, Hadley, Watts, Washbrook, Minichiello, Bowden. Substitutes: Tuimavave, Abdull, Fash, Matongo.

Referee: C Kendall (RFL).