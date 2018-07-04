Castleford Tigers’ Foster blow softened by injury boost elsewhere

IN-FORM Castleford Tigers forward Alex Foster has undergone surgery on a damaged foot and will not play again this year.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers man, who signed a new long-term contract last week, has a lisfranc injury similar to the one which ended current clubmate Ben Roberts’ 2016 campaign.

Coach Daryl Powell confirmed Tigers came through last Saturday’s 44-16 defeat at Catalans Dragons with no major new injuries and Greg Eden (hamstring) and Joe Wardle (rib) could be in contention to return at home to Leeds Rhinos in four days’ time.

Powell will be looking for a huge improvement from his side as they aim to maintain an unbeaten league record against Rhinos stretching back to 2015.

Tigers were without several key players in the south of France and Powell felt it was a game too far for his patched-up side, who have dropped a place to fourth in the Betfred Super League standings.

“Pride was dented, but we are all right injury-wise,” Powell said.

“Look at the players we had missing: Greg Eden, Greg Minikin, Alex Foster, Ben Roberts, Luke Gale, Adam Milner, Joe Wardle and Mike McMeeken.

“We have won games tough over the last few weeks, but there are times you just can’t go that extra step.

“We didn’t turn up, it was a poor performance from us.”

More than 1,200 Tigers fans travelled to the match and Powell added: “We were hugely well supported and it was a big disappointment. We didn’t do justice to our support, which we normally do.”

Powell refused to blame the hot conditions for Tigers’ sixth loss of the Super League campaign.

“It’s just our players didn’t play well enough,” he stressed. “There’s no excuse with the warm weather.

“You have to have a tough attitude and our attitude wasn’t where it has been in recent weeks. They were very good and we didn’t have enough motivation to win the game.

“We have got to move on, there’s no point dwelling on it. We have won some tough games with under-strength teams this year and now we have got to move on and beat Leeds this weekend.”