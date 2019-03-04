Castleford Tigers' Grant Millington banned after brawl

Hull FC's Mickey Paea, left, and Castleford Tigers' Grant Millington, right, have both been charged by the Match Review Panel. (SWPix)
CASTLEFORD Tigers’ Grant Millington has received a two-game suspension for “repeated punching” while Hull FC front-row Mickey Paea has been charged twice for raising knees in the tackle.

Australian prop Millington was sin-binned after the fight with James Greenwood during Friday’s win over Hull KR and the match review panel has now also handed him a Grade C repeated punching charge.

If the Super League leaders do not contest it, he will miss Thursday’s trip to Warrington Wolves as well as a home fixture with Salford Red Devils.

The only other player to come under scrutiny is Paea who was charged with a Grade A raising his knees in the tackle on Huddersfield Giants’ Aaron Murphy during Sunday’s 28-8 win.

However, he received a zero match penalty notice and was also cautioned for a similar offence on Kruise Leeming later in the game.