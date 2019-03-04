Castleford Tigers' Grant Millington banned after brawl

CASTLEFORD Tigers’ Grant Millington has received a two-game suspension for “repeated punching” while Hull FC front-row Mickey Paea has been charged twice for raising knees in the tackle.

Australian prop Millington was sin-binned after the fight with James Greenwood during Friday’s win over Hull KR and the match review panel has now also handed him a Grade C repeated punching charge.

If the Super League leaders do not contest it, he will miss Thursday’s trip to Warrington Wolves as well as a home fixture with Salford Red Devils.

The only other player to come under scrutiny is Paea who was charged with a Grade A raising his knees in the tackle on Huddersfield Giants’ Aaron Murphy during Sunday’s 28-8 win.

However, he received a zero match penalty notice and was also cautioned for a similar offence on Kruise Leeming later in the game.