Castleford Tigers half-back Luke Gale relishing World Cup role as a way of growing the grassroots game

CASTLEFORD TIGERS and England scrum-half Luke Gale is relishing helping the “next generation” of stars after being appointed as a Rugby League World Cup 2021 ambassador.

Organisers have announced the ex-Man of Steel as its CreatedBy ambassador, where he will figurehead the tournament’s legacy initiative and use his grassroots experience to promote the community capital funding opportunities for clubs and organisations.

Luke Gale in 2017 World Cup action against Papua New Guinea. PIC: Brendon Ratnayake/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ

Government funding of £10m has been made available and the programme is currently open for applications for small-scale requests of up to £15,000 for the provision of capital items, kit and equipment or to refurbish existing facilities.

Large-scale requests above that are also available for changing rooms, clubhouses and pitch improvement works.

Leeds-born Gale has worked with the amateur game in recent years, having founded the #KickingForGrassroots campaign which aims to drive up participation in the sport.

The 30-year-old, who played for Middleton Marauders ARLFC, said: “I’ve a huge passion for the grassroots game. Without the support of community clubs and projects during my development, I just wouldn’t have made it to where I am now.

Former Super League Man of Steel, Luke Gale. PIC: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

“#KickingForGrassroots and becoming an ambassador for CreatedBy are ways for me to help play my part in helping the next generation.”

Jon Dutton, chief executive of the RLWC2021, said: “Luke’s a fantastic player and his work with the grassroots game is equally impressive.

“He’s worked incredibly hard to set up #KickingForGrassroots and I cannot think of anyone better to be the figurehead of our CreatedBy programme.

“I look forward to working with Luke who will play an important role in helping clubs to fully realise the potential for funding by imparting his knowledge and experience. Luke knows what it takes to inspire the next generation of players.”

To find out more about the tournament’s legacy programme, head to: https://www.rlwc2021.com/inspired-by-2021