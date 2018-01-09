Castleford Tigers: Hooker McShane rewarded with new five-year contract

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity hooker Paul McShane has signed a new five-year contract.

The Leeds-born 28-year-old joined Tigers from Wakefield midway through the 2015 season as part of a swap deal which saw Scott Moore move the other way.

Castleford Tigers head coach, Daryl Powell. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He began his Super League career with Rhinos in 2009 and has also had spells on loan at Hull and Widnes Vikings, but produced the best form of his career as part of Tigers’ table-topping side last season.

“I’m chuffed to bits to sign my new contract here,” said McShane, who will remain a Castleford player until at least the end of 2022.

“It gives me five years to really crack on and settle into a place [where] I really enjoy playing. This deal will take me through the best parts of my career.”

McShane added: “We’ve got a great squad here and it makes the decision easier to stay.

“We have a great system here that suits the way I play. Coming to training every day is a joy.

“Last year was a successful year, but we want to build on that and show we are a consistent top-four side.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell was “absolutely delighted” with McShane’s new deal – and predicts he can get even better.

Powell said: “He has become one of the leading hookers in world rugby league over the last year and I am confident he will continue to improve over the period of his contract and achieve his aims of being an international rugby league player.

“I look forward to working with Paul and helping him stretch the high standards he set himself on a consistent basis.”

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “It’s great news for our club to tie down Macca to a long term deal.

“He’s a fantastic player and a great guy to have in our team. I’m sure our fans will be thrilled with this news and I’m personally looking forward to seeing Paul develop further within our squad.”