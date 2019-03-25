Castleford Tigers' Liam Watts gets long-awaited England recognition

UNCAPPED Castleford Tigers duo Jake Trueman and Liam Watts have been called up to the 30-man England Performance Squad.

Hull KR prop Robbie Mulhern has also been promoted having impressed on the England Knights tour of Papua New Guinea.

Castleford Tigers' Jake Trueman (SWPix)

Warrington Wolves team-mates Josh Charnley and Jack Hughes are two of the other new arrivals in Wayne Bennett’s EPS.

Half-back Trueman, 20, is the reigning Super League Young Player of the Year who was due to feature on the Knights tour of PNG before injusy struck.

Watts’ inclusion is certainly merited; the towering former Hull FC prop has long been suggested as international class but - at the age of 28 - has had to bide his time for this deserved chance.

Team-mates Luke Gale, who is currently injured, and Adam Milner, who made his England debut last autumn, are also included.

England coach Wayne Bennett (SWPix)

Wakefield Trinity duo Tom Johnstone and Reece Lyne retain their places while Hull trio Jake Connor, Scott Taylor and Jamie Shaul are also in the mix with Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary.

Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins, Warrington’s Ben Currie and Dewsbury-born St Helens prop Alex Walmsley are also named after recovering from the long-term injuries that ruled them out of last autumn’s Baskerville Shield victory against New Zealand.

Leeds' Stevie Ward - currently out injured like Johnstone - is included by Bennett as well.

Charnley, who won eight England caps from 2012-14, is selected for the first time since his return from rugby union last year.

England's Jermaine McGillvary (SWPix)

Ex-Huddersfield second-row Hughes has been rewarded for his performances and leadership on the England Knights tour of Papua New Guinea last autumn – on which he was captain.

Warrington and St Helens each have six players in the squad, while the EPS will meet for the first time in 2019 in late April, when they will be joined by the Knights Performance Squad which is to be named on Tuesday.

There is no mid-season international this year but Bennett, the England and Great Britain coach, will attend the second 2019 EPS meeting in June.

There are further meetings in August and September ahead of selection for the Great Britain Rugby League Lions tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea this autumn, and England’s participation in the World Cup Nines in Sydney.

Warrington's Josh Charnley scores against Wakefield Trinity earlier this month and has now earned a recall to the England squad. (SWPix)

Bennett said: “Even in a year when we don’t have a mid-season game, it’s important for us to name this squad – and also the Knights squad – early in the season.

“We had a good year in 2018 with four wins out of five, three of them against the Kiwis, and I know the guys will be looking forward to getting together again in April – and I’m looking forward to getting across there in June.

“Jack Hughes is one of a few players who have come up into the EPS from the Knights squads that were picked last year, which is good to see.

“When you think of the number of guys who are playing in the NRL so weren’t considered for this squad, it’s a good pool of players we’re building up – both for the Great Britain tour this autumn, and looking further ahead towards the 2021 World Cup.”

England Rugby League Elite Performance Squad in full: Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers, Middleton Marauders), Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers, Stanley Rangers), Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers, West Bowling), Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Lions), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, Wigan St Patricks), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants, Deighton Juniors), Jake Connor (Hull FC, Siddal), Jamie Shaul (Hull FC, Skirlaugh), Scott Taylor (Hull FC, Skirlaugh), Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR, Normanton Knights), Stevie Ward (Leeds Rhinos, Hunslet Warriors), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos, Latchford Albion), Jonny Lomax (St Helens, Orrell St James)

Tommy Makinson (St Helens, Wigan St Judes), Mark Percival (St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets), James Roby (St Helens, Blackbrook), Luke Thompson (St Helens, Bold Miners), Alex Walmsley (St Helens, Dewsbury Celtic), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity, Stanningley), Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity, Ideal Isberg), Josh Charnley (Warrington Wolves, Wigan St Patricks), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves, Fryston Warriors), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves, Golborne Parkside), Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves, New Springs Lions), Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves, Golborne Parkside)

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves, Wigan St Patricks), Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks), Joe Greenwood (Wigan Warriors, Saddleworth Rangers), Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks), George Williams (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)