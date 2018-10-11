Castleford Tigers: Trophy-chasing McShane eyes England call-up

Have your say

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ player of the year Paul McShane has not given up hope of a future England call-up.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity hooker missed out on selection for both the full and England Knights squads despite an outstanding season for his club.

Liam Watts is held by John Bateman and Ben Flower.

But he insisted: “I would love to play for my country.”

He added: “All I can do is keep playing well for Cas and hopefully force my way into the squads. That’s my aim. I will be 29 next season so I haven’t got long left and I want to make the most of it.”

McShane won the top four awards at Tigers’ presentation night.

He believes he played better at times in 2017, but was more consistent this term.

Peter Mata'utia.

“The things I’ve done this year might have been noticed more because we’ve had some key players missing,” he said.

“I have enjoyed both seasons and hopefully I can keep building.”

Tigers’ season came to an end when they lost 14-0 at Wigan Warriors in a Betfred Super League semi-final six days ago.

Reflecting on Castleford’s 2018 campaign, McShane said: “It has been a tough one, but an enjoyable one.

“We had our backs against the wall a fair bit and it is just a shame it has ended now after all the hard work we’ve put in.

“We will regroup and try and get a trophy next year.”

Tigers are now an established top-four side and McShane reckons silverware is not far away.

“We have made some great mid-season additions,” he pointed out.

“With a full pre-season Wattsy [Liam Watts] and Peter [Mata’utia] are going to be even better for us.

“We are full of confidence and looking forward to it.”