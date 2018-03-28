Castleford Tigers: ‘Unsung hero’ Cook rewarded with contract extension

MAtt Cook has signed a contract extension, keeping him at Castleford Tigers until the end of the 2019 season.

Cook signed a two-year extension with an option of a third in 2016 and has since continued to improve his game under Daryl Powell. The 31-year old forward was a key part of the Tigers 2017 squad which lifted the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time in the club’s 92-year history, playing 23 games.

Tigers head coach, Daryl Powell. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A veteran of over 200 professional games, Cook has played for Bradford Bulls, Hull KR and London Broncos in his club career while also playing twice for England in 2006.

A delighted Cook said: “I was in the last year of my contract and needed a big start and a big year. It’s nice that they have pulled me in early and offered me an extension. Getting the contract situation out of the way early gives me a chance to really focus on my rugby and get on with the job in hand.”

Head coach Daryl Powell added: “Matt has been a consistent player during his time at the Tigers and has this season shown an ability to improve again. His energy coming off the bench for us has been fantastic and I am confident he will continue to get better. He is also a quality bloke who adds as much off the field as he does on it. I am really happy he has committed to the club and look forward to working with him on a continued basis.”

And Tigers’ director of rugby, Jon Wells, said of the forward: “Matt is one of the Tigers unsung heroes.”

Castleford Tigers' director of rugby, Jon Wells. PIC: James Hardisty

Wells added: “He has been a hardworking, durable and extremely effective member of our team for over three years now and this extension is recognition of his value to the club. He is a credit to the profession and we are delighted to retain his services for another year.”