Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves: Powell happy for Tigers to fly under the radar

RELAXED Castleford Tigers chief Daryl Powell isn’t fussed his side are not getting attention in the Super 8s but warned there is plenty still to come from them.

Last season’s beaten Grand Finalists host Warrington Wolves tonight looking to swiftly make up for the disappointment of losing their opener 24-22 at Wigan Warriors a week ago.

We didn’t want games backing up, and it was tough conditions certainly. But it’s one-all with Warrington this year. Daryl Powell

That saw them miss the chance to take Wigan’s place in second yet they firmly remain in the hunt for a home semi-final ahead of facing third-placed Wolves.

“Everyone’s been talking Warrington up and they are in the Challenge Cup final,” said Powell.

“But that’s the only difference between us and them; we are level on points.

“We’re not jumping up and down about our season, I don’t think we’ve been anything near what we’re capable of.

“But we’ve won games, we’re in a strong position and just need to rubber-stamp that now and kick our Super 8s competition off because losing our opening game is obviously disappointing.”

Warrington won at Wheldon Road in monsoon conditions over Easter. Powell recalled: “It was a ridiculous game – the watersplash game – but we needed to play it at the time.

“We didn’t want games backing up, and it was tough conditions certainly. But it’s one-all with Warrington this year. They were too good for us in that game and we were just a little too good for them at Warrington.”

Wolves, of course, will have one eye on Wembley next Saturday with prolific winger Josh Charnley and veteran back-row Ben Westwood two players who are definitely being rested by head coach Steve Price.

Meanwhile, Powell revealed Castleford did try to tempt highly-rated stand-off Callum McLelland back to the club he left last year before the youngster opted for Leeds Rhinos this week.

He said: “We made Callum McLelland an offer. We thought we’d been good enough to give him the opportunity to go to Scottish rugby union and we thought we were the right place for him.

“But the bright lights of Leeds came calling and people make decisions. It’ll be proven over time whether he’s got it right or not.

“Obviously we’d have preferred him to come here, but that’s life and we wish him all the best.”