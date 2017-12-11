Cory Aston out to make a big impact after joining Castleford Tigers

HALF-BACK Cory Aston is looking to make a big impression on Super League in 2018 after completing his move to Castleford Tigers from Super League champions Leeds Rhinos.

Aston has joined the Tigers on a two-year deal after seeking a release from Leeds Rhinos just one year into a two-year deal.

Cory Aston with Daryl Powell.

The 22-year old joined the Rhinos from Sheffield Eagles where his father, Mark Aston, had coached him. The Rhinos beat off competition from other Super League clubs to sign the youngster last year.

The half-back has made over 75 appearances in the Championship for Sheffield, Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls.

In 2017, however, chances at Leeds were hard to come by for Aston and he spent the season on loan with Featherstone and Bradford.

Now Aston can’t wait to begin pre-season training and get started with the Tigers:

He said: “Just watching Cas this year has been really exciting so to get the chance to come and play for them is a great opportunity that I am really looking forward to.

“In 2018, I’d like to play in Super League, I’ve not had that opportunity so far in my career.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “Cory has looked really good in previous years. I think he has some great bits and pieces to his game and I’m sure we can make sure that he is a consistent half back at the highest level. We are looking forward to him growing within our system.”