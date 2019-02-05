Duo ruled out for Castleford Tigers as Jake Connor returns for Hull FC

Castleford are without forwards Mike McMeeken and Matt Cook for tomorrow’s Super League game at Hull.

England second-row McMeeken is a victim of the seven-day rule after suffering a concussion in the first minute of the Tiger’s opening 20-4 win over Catalans Dragons last Friday when Cook also took a knock.

There’s a couple of changes in there, but we’re not far off - the bench will change a little bit. Castleford coach Daryl Powell

Forward Mitch Clark and utility back Ben Roberts, who were left out of coach Daryl Powell’s initial 19-man squad last Friday, are set to plug the gaps, although youngsters Tuoyo Egodo and Jacques O’Neill have also been called up by Tigers.

Powell said: “There’s a couple of changes in there, but we’re not far off. I thought Alex Foster did a great job in the back-row when he came on for Mike so he will take that role again. The bench will change a little bit. We’ve got Mitch Clark to come in and Ben Roberts is fit and available.”

Hull are boosted by the return of England international Jake Connor from a ban and former Castleford forward Joe Westerman (knee) as they look to halt a 12-match losing run going back to June. Dean Hadley is out wiht an abdominal problem.