Eight Yorkshire players named in England Knights Test side

Eight players from Yorkshire clubs have been selected in the England Knights team to face Papua New Guinea in Lae on Saturday

Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe, Castleford Tigers second-row Oliver Holmes and prop Robbie Mulhern, of Hull KR, will all feature after making their Test debut for the full England side against France last week.

Wakefield Trinity forward James Batchelor is named on the bench, alongside Huddersfield Giants hooker Kruise Leeming and Hull forward Brad Fash.

Hull KR’s Chris Atkin will start at stand-off, with Dean Hadley of Hull at loose-forward.

England Knights have been training in Brisbane and will fly to Papua New Guinea on Thursday.

The second Test is in Port Moresby on Saturday, November 3.

The full side is: Evalds (Salford Red Devils), Davies (Wigan Warriors), King (Warrington Wolves), Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos), Lineham (Warrington), Atkin (Hull KR), Patton (Warrington), Mulhern (Hull KR), Powell (Wigan), Lees (St Helens), Holmes (Castleford Tigers), Hughes (Warrington), Hadley (Hull FC). Subs Leeming (Huddersfield Giants), Philbin (Warrington), Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity), Fash (Hull).