England will need their A game to win World Cup, admits Gale, but is adamant ‘we can win this’

UNDER-PRESSURE Luke Gale maintains he has the ability to help kick England to historic World Cup glory tomorrow.

The Castleford Tigers scrum-half will step out for the biggest game of his life as he takes on reigning champions Australia in the final in Brisbane.

England’s kicking game has been criticised at times and it is crucial they get it right to stand any chance of denying overwhelming favourites who have conceded an average of just three points per match so far.

Gale, Super League’s Man of Steel, accepts he has been challenged, but is confident, along with Kevin Brown and Gareth Widdop, that they can combine to deliver a shock first World Cup triumph since Great Britain’s victory in 1972.

On the tactical battle ahead, the 29-year-old told The Yorkshire Post: “We know we have to get it right with our kicking, especially at this higher level. It is a lot harder to find grass here as they (Australia) play with three full-backs.

“It ends up being more what you’d call possession kicks. It is a lot tougher to kick at this standard.

“Our wingers do a great job (returning possession) and obviously they have Billy Slater, who tries catching every ball on the full at full-back.

“If you watch State of Origin or NRL the majority of yardage kicks are caught on the full. It’s just how it is.

“It’s a possession game – the long, high kicks that come – and you just play behind the kick-chase. You’ll see on Saturday that the opening 10 or 15 minutes there will be a lot of that.

“It then becomes the first team to break or who loses possession.

“It will be intense and a tough task, but it is one we’re looking forward to. We broke them down a few times on the opening night and hopefully we can do the same again.

“Every time you step onto the field, you think you can get one over on the opposition. We are ready.”

Granted, Australia have won 11 successive games against England, including that 18-4 group victory at the start of the competition in Melbourne although that was still just 10-4 with five minutes remaining.

Their last loss against England was back in the opening game of the 1995 World Cup while coach Mal Meninga has yet to suffer any defeat since taking over from Tim Sheens after they lifted the trophy four years ago.

Some bookmakers have the Kangaroos as 1-10 to win, which seems almost disrespectful in a two-horse race, while Wayne Bennett’s side are given an 18-point start.

Gale, who, as part of a racehorse syndicate, likes a flutter, said: “To be honest, that’s the first time I’ve heard those odds. But I’m not one to look at that. Look, it is a two-horse race, but I’m confident if we go out there and perform, bring our best performance – and that’s what it will need, our A game – that we can win this.

“Who knows what can happen? But I am confident the boys can put in a massive performance to do this Saturday.”

Furthermore, Gale is desperate to make up for his club side’s disappointing Grand Final performance when, having lifted the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time, Castleford then faltered on the big night against Leeds at Old Trafford.

“Obviously it wasn’t a good experience, but you do learn from that,” he said.

“Watching Leeds win that Grand Final was painful.

“But it inspires you and makes you not want to go through all that again. Hopefully we won’t be on the receiving end of another loss in a final.

“It’s a massive stage here, the biggest of my career and many others too.

“But Wayne just keeps it nice and relaxed and keeps the boys happy. We’re ready.”

