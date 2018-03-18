Fixtures start to pile up for county clubs

SUPER LEAGUE neighbours Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers are both facing a fixture headache following the weekend’s snow.

Trinity’s home game against Widnes Vikings was abandoned after 27 minutes, with the hosts leading 2-0 and will now be rearranged.

And Castleford have two games to fit into an already packed calendar after their visit of Wigan Warriors was postponed, two weeks on from the trip to Hull KR suffering the same fate.

The pitch at Belle Vue was covered in snow at Saturday’s 6.30pm kick-off time, but match commissioner David Milburn gave the green light after volunteers and staff, including Wakefield chairman Michael Carter, cleared the pitch markings.

However, a blizzard struck late in the first half and referee Liam Moore opted to take the players off. Wakefield coach Chris Chester said: “I think the match commissioner and the referee made the right call. We certainly weren’t expecting that amount of snow to all of a sudden come in that last five minutes.

“I have never seen weather like that before. It was the right decision to call it off and the right decision to play the game.”

Liam Finn had kicked Trinity ahead with a penalty goal, but neither team was able to control the ball in the icy conditions.

Meanwhile, Wheldon Road was deemed unsafe for players and fans following an inspection yesterday morning.

With a break for the World Club Challenge added in, Castleford have played on successive weekends only once this season.

Coach Daryl Powell was philosophical about the latest setback.

He said: “We want to get in a flow and we can’t do that at the moment, but we’ve just got to deal with what’s in front of us.”

Wakefield Trinity: Grix, Caton-Brown, Lyne, Tupou, T Johnstone, Miller, Finn, England, Randell, Huby, Kirmond, Ashurst, Arona. Substitutes: Hampshire, Pauli, Horo, Hirst.

Widnes Vikings: Hanbury, Marsh, Inu, Runciman, Chamberlain, Mellor, Craven, Houston, Heremaia, Burke, Dean, Whitley, Olbison. Substitutes: J Johnstone, Walker, E Chapelhow, Wilde.

Referee: L Moore (Wigan).